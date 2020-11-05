Breaking: Boulder County shifts to Level Orange on COVID-19 dial

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced a shift to Level Orange: Safer at Home, effective Friday, Nov. 6. In cooperation with this announcement, University of Colorado Boulder Provost Russell Moore and Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke have announced operational changes including an early transition to remote learning on Monday, Nov. 16.

CDPHE’s announcement comes after an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Boulder County. According to the CDPHE, a county qualifies for Level Orange: Safer at Home – High Risk when there are 175-350 cases per 100,000 and more than two COVID-19 hospital admissions per day.

In response to this shift, Moore and O’Rourke announced that starting Nov. 16, all classes will be held remotely until the end of the semester. This shift, as well as expanded on-campus COVID-19 testing the week of Nov. 9, comes in an effort to support students who wish to come home before Thanksgiving.

A virtual town hall for students, faculty, staff and Buff families will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 6 for more information on this announcement.

Contact Breaking News Editor Mairead Brogan at mairead.brogan@colorado.edu.