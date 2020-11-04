Proposition 115 fails in a 60% to 40% majority in Colorado

Proposition 115, a bill proposing to prohibit the abortion of a fetus after 22 weeks of gestational age, was opposed in a 60% to 40% majority in Colorado Tuesday evening.

Colorado is one of the seven states in the country that does not currently restrict the gestational age at which abortion can be performed. Since 2008, there have been four proposed initiatives aiming to restrict abortion. Each one has failed. Colorado voters rejected putting restrictions on abortion and reproductive healthcare on Tuesday, following this trend.

Young women receive the majority of abortions with 29% obtained by women ages 20-24 and 28% obtained by those aged 25 to 29. Women ages 15 to 44 have seen a decline in abortion rates in Colorado, since 2005.

Abortions after week 21 are extremely rare. Charlotte Lozier Institute reports that only 1.9 percent of abortions were performed at 21 weeks of gestation or later, as of May 2020.

While abortions increased in Colorado in the last year, they’ve been declining nationally for years. From 2014 to 2017, it was found that abortion rates had declined by 7%.

In Colorado, total abortions per year have followed a downward trend since 2005.

Due Date Too Late, the organization behind Proposition 115, argues that late-term abortion is too extreme and poses severe medical risks to the health of a woman.

Colorado state senator Faith Winters identifies as a champion for women’s rights and gender equality. When asked about her thoughts on Proposition 115, Winters said, “22 weeks is an arbitrary number. It takes away a doctor’s ability to work with women on the best healthcare choices they have for their bodies and their families.”

“They [abortions] should not be legislated,” Winter said.

