CU students react to missing out on home football games in 2020

As COVID-19 continues to keep University of Colorado Boulder students online and away from one another, there is one aspect of being a college student that will be sorely missed by many students — the roar of Folsom Field on game day. Whether or not students came to CU to go to Folsom Field and scream “Sko Buffs,” there is no denying that attending a football game is part of the college experience.

Memories of watching Ralphie run and tailgating with friends will be missed dearly when the Buffs open up against UCLA on Nov. 7. It has been almost a year since the Buffs have played, with their last game on Nov. 30, 2019.

“I went to football games a lot when I was an underclassman,” said senior Garrett Like. “It was so much fun and a great experience. It was a great place to make friends.”

For upperclassmen, meeting friends at games and experiencing an environment made up of their proud classmates won’t be forgotten. With a few more years under their belts, upperclassmen were better able to accept not being able to see another game inside of Folsom Field. But if given the opportunity, Like said he wouldn’t miss out on another Buffs game.

“It was something I would love to do again before I leave,” Like said.

Some students, however, have yet to experience going to Folsom Field and dressing up in black and gold. The freshmen of 2020 have undoubtedly had one of the strangest transitions to college life and the absence of Saturday night lights will be a sore spot.

Freshman Max King said, “I came to CU excited to have the experience of a college football game and when COVID-19 is over, it is a priority on my list.”

Going to your school’s football games is often considered a tradition and a large part of why some students pick a school. Another new Buff, Daniel Araujo, said, “I came to CU with the idea of seeing a game, and I feel like it is a big part of the experience.”

Even for freshman still learning the lay of the land at CU, Folsom Field is a can’t miss destination. With Folsom Field located near the center of campus, the few students still attending in-person classes, see the empty stadium sometimes on a daily basis.

“I didn’t know that Folsom Field was the name of the football stadium yet I knew what it looked like and that I wanted to go,” King said.

Sophomore running back Jaren Mangham has played just one year at Folsom Field but recognizes the importance of having fans in the stands.

“We love the fans,” Mangham said. “Obviously we love the environment. I feel like whenever you play (at) home, the fans play a big part with the home field advantage and stuff like that. Obviously, the younger guys wouldn’t be able to get that experience, but we got a job to do. Fans are no fans, we still (are) going to try to go out there and compete.”

