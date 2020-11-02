CUSG fall 2020 election voter guide

The University of Colorado Student Government fall 2020 election will take place beginning Nov. 9 through Nov. 12, where students will be able to vote for their chosen candidates, via BuffPortal. Students will elect five out of the nine representatives to sit on the legislative branch. Their are currently 13 candidates running for the five open positions.

This year’s election includes two tickets, For the People and Engage 4 Change, along with nine independent candidates.

For the People

For the People aims to tackle the disparity first-generation college graduates face when networking and gaining internship opportunities. The overarching goal of this ticket is to have a platform that functions to help all students better their post graduation lives.

Sophie Clarke: Clarke is an Ambassador for Greenhouse Scholars, a member of Pi Beta Phi and is majoring in communications. Her passion is serving lower-income and first generation students. She hopes to build a welcoming environment for all students.

Suvu Singh: Founder and Director of public relations for Nepali Youth for Change, Singh strives to promote diversity, unity, and inclusion for all students. She is currently majoring in journalism with a minor in political science. Singh is dedicated to ensuring all students feel safe and heard.

Engage 4 Change

Engage 4 Change’s goal centers around bringing diversity awareness to the CU Boulder community. With this ticket, the candidates hope to increase diversity on campus, remove mental health stigmas and ensure accountability. Both candidates aim to create an inclusive and welcoming environment, emphasize services offered by CAPS, and create office hours and town hall meetings so students can propose suggestions and feedback to the representatives.

Ben Hosansky: Hosansky is a political science major and student ambassador on-campus. He believes his current leadership position will be beneficial serving CUSG. Hosansky’s objective is to improve the lives of all CU students.

Gabe Martinez: As a political science major, Martinez aspires to create oppurtunities for all students, especially minorities and underserved students. Building relationships and encourging acceptance is his passion and goal.

Independent Canidates

Nine canidates are running Independently: Evangelyne Eliason, Emma Fisher, Nikky Garaga, Jabez Kim, Jake Snyder, Kerouac Awbrey, Matthew Logan, Meghan Sellers, and Molly Little.

Evangelyne Eliason: Eliason previously served as the Community Council President at Williams Village East and intern for CUSG’s Executive Branch. She is using her Project K.I.N.D campaign platform; standing for kindness, initiative, negotiation, and diversity. Her main areas of focus will be combating the challenges brought on by 2020. This includes mental health on-campus and racial injustice.

Emma Fisher: If elected, Fisher strives to bring her passion for activism involving environmentalism and criminal justice. As a political science and english double major, she wants to provide better resources to students. This includes voter registration aid, non-police emergency contacts, and conversations about college finances. Fisher also wants to strengthen diversity and inclusion.

Meghan Sellers: Sellers promises to use her authentic voice to represent the student body. She is a political science major and works in The Environmental Center. Her motives surrounding being elected are to uplift BIPOC voices and values and create more environmentally sustainable options for the student body and university.

Nikky Garaga: Garaga is running on the “She/Her/Us” platform. She wants to amplify voices of every group of students at CU. Her main objectives are to create a campus that is dedicated to diversity and environmental sustainability.

Jabez Kim: Kim is currently serving as an executive member of the Korean Student Association. He wants to represent and be a voice for the Asian community, along with all minorities at CU Boulder. Holistically, Kim hopes to create safe and welcoming campus for all.

Jake Snyder: Snyder is double majoring in history and economics. As a leader in his high school’s Chess Club and Unified Sports organizations, he is committing to improving the school’s internet on-campus.

Matthew Logan: The active member of BuffSports Live, CU Gold, and Political Science Club has three main initiatives. First is to improve student organizations’ engagement with students. Second is to increase safety measures on campus to limit crime. Third is empower minority voices. Logan also seeks to improve infrastructure around campus, including the dorms.

Kerouac Awbrey: Awbrey is a member of Phi Alpha Delta, Model UN, and Mentor Collective. She is running on the ticket of visibility, to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and first-generation students.

Molly Little: Little emphasizes her background and expertise in leadership. She currently serves as vice president of Kappa Kappa Gamma, captain of the dive team, member of Presidents Leadership class and is apart of the Boettcher Scholar Community. Little states that she has great knowledge of CU, and is running with the values of compassion, equity, and achievement.

