Advanced Screenings of “Freaky” at CU for Halloween

Program Council will host advanced screenings of horror-comedy “Freaky” on Oct. 30 and 31 at 8 p.m. in CHEM 140 for Halloween. Admission is free for students with a Buff OneCard, and masks are required for entry. “Freaky” will be released in theaters on Friday, Nov. 13.

“Freaky” is a supernatural slasher, black comedy film, directed by Christopher Landon and starring Vince Vaughn, Kathryn Newton and Alan Ruck. Landon, who directed “Happy Death Day” and four “Paranormal Activity” films, is well-known for satirical thrillers and supernatural horror. In “Freaky,” Millie Kessler, a high school senior, swaps bodies with an infamous serial killer, The Butcher, after a magical dagger casts an ancient curse. Kessler has 24 hours as The Butcher to stop the real Butcher, stuck in her body, from going on a killing spree at Homecoming.

Attendees are encouraged to register here before attending.

