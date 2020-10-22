Breaking: Spring semester to begin January 14

The University of Colorado Boulder announced this morning that the spring semester will begin three days later than initially planned, on January 14. The announcement from Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor, Russell Moore and Interim Executive Vice Chancellor, Patrick O’Rourke included that spring break will be eliminated in response to potential travel-related COVID-19 spread.

Learning from experience this semester, the campus will continue with a mix of in-person, remote, and hybrid courses for the spring semester. The campus will opt out of the traditional weeklong spring-break and, in addition to the later start date, has added “Wellness days” on February 17 and March 25.

Updates for the spring semester include expanded public health protocols, student engagements, and on-campus social-programming, including options for in-person small-group dining and activities. The update describes a new, mobile-friendly, daily check-in protocol with Buff Pass.

“Let’s work together to rise to these challenges as a community and to serve and help each other through any unpredictable issues that lie ahead,” Moore and O’Rourke said in their announcement.

