Breaking: Boulder County Public Health issues shift to baseline level public health order

Boulder County Public Health issued a shift to the baseline level of the current public health order as of noon today, allowing gatherings for 18-to-22-year-olds.

This shift allows gatherings of up to 10 people for the 18-22 age bracket and permits individuals to visit restaurants and other businesses. Collegiate group homes may be under stricter orders and should refer to their specific orders.

“These improvements in the metrics in the 18-to-22-year-old population indicate that CU students have been doing their part to address COVID-19 outbreaks,” Dan Jones said in an announcement about BCPH’s recent shift, “but a return to baseline levels does not mean that any of us can relax our vigilance.”

Jones emphasizes the risk COVID-19 continues to pose to students and the larger community and stresses continued caution to mitigate this threat. Jones notes that those few who fail to follow public health orders put their peers and risk and that significant violations may result in suspension from CU.

For updates on campus COVID-19 response, CU hosts a weekly briefing at 10:15 a.m. Thursday mornings.

Contact Breaking News Editor Mairead Brogan at mairead.brogan@colorado.edu.