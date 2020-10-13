Breaking: Boulder County Public Health announces shift to level A

Boulder County Public Health just announced a shift to level A of the current public health order on 18-22 year-olds starting at noon today. This move allows gatherings of up to 6 people in the 18-22 age bracket as long as physical distancing and proper mask-wearing is maintained.

In-person classes are permitted to resume under this order as well as limited University of Colorado Boulder-sponsored events. Collegiate group homes (fraternities and sororities) are still expected to abide by the public health order and limit groups to six and under—unless they have previously been placed under stricter stay-at-home orders.

The recent announcement notes that this transition is due to recent improvements in metrics. These metrics and the BCPH order can be accessed on the Boulder County website.

The latest announcement reminds students, faculty and staff that all asymptomatic individuals are eligible for the COVID-19 monitoring program and that on-campus residents and employees are required to participate.

Students, please schedule a diagnostic appointment at the Public Health Clinic at Wardenburg if you receive a positive monitoring test, are experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 or have a known exposure to someone who tested positive.

