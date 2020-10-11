CUPD investigating attempted robbery outside of Bear Creek Apartments

Saturday evening the University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD) got word of a possible attempted robbery outside of Bear Creek Apartments.

According to CUPD’s safety alert, the victim was sitting outside when the suspect bicycled up to them and uncovered his face to demand money. The suspect left, northbound towards Baseline Road.

CUPD describes the suspect as:

White male in his late 20s

5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall

Approximately 145-150 pounds

Stubble on his face

Wearing a brown or red hooded sweatshirt

CUPD encourages anyone with information to contact them at (303) 492-6666 or if you wish to remain anonymous you are encouraged to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.

