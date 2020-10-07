Breaking: CU campus to resume in-person/hybrid learning

Chancellor Philip DiStefano announced CU Boulder’s transition from temporary remote instruction to in-person/hybrid following a significant decrease in Boulder Country cases this afternoon.



“During this time, our students have done an amazing job,” DiStefano said in his announcement, citing a decline in residence hall violations, “I encourage our students—and everyone in our community—to keep up the good work and to keep these trends moving in the right direction.”

DiStefano encourages students to check in with their teachers for specific instructions on returning to the in-person model. He also encourages communication between students and instructors and between faculty and department heads.

Boulder County Public Health issued an update on COVID mitigation guidelines announcing a four status level, “step-down”, approach for gatherings of 18- to 22-year-olds in Boulder. At least until Tuesday, October 13th, students in these age brackets are asked to continue to follow existing orders, limiting social interactions to no more than two people. On that date, Boulder County Public Health will reevaluate existing restrictions.

