“A blind spot at best and malicious at worst”: Students reflect on CU’s COVID-19 response

“I don’t see the logic behind bringing everyone to school, charging full tuition, and then threatening students with massive fines and jail time for leaving their house, even if it’s to see a small number of friends that you know have been following all the guidelines. The administrators are idiots if they thought there wouldn’t be any blowback from students about this. I have to give them some credit for trying to pull school off safely, but these last two weeks have been less than promising.”

“Very poor communication with graduate workers on whether they would be expected (required to get funding…) to teach in person. I didn’t receive my assignment until mid-August. Fortunately I got an online teaching position but it was very stressful and others in my department have been forced to teach in person against their wishes. Flexibility of ‘hybrid’ options doesn’t apply to instructional staff. Administration has basically said we’re too paranoid for being worried.”

“All of these issues were foreseen (and are happening all over the country at schools of comparable sizes to CU); the fact that CU is blaming students (and undergraduate students in particular) for problems that they, the university administration, chose to ignore is a particularly vile form of victim-blaming.”

“CU is telling us they care about our mental health and that we are a community, yet I’m legally not allowed to leave my house. I can’t even explain how horrible isolation is for my mental health. I also shouldn’t feel terrified that I’m going to be expelled from school for seeing one other person. I shouldn’t be afraid that my fellow students are going to report me for getting groceries or working out. And I should not feel afraid when police are around that I’m going to be arrested because I left my house. That is NOT a sense of community. Not to mention CU is making students move out of their dorms with no help when that should have been thought about at the very beginning. You are asking for our thoughts, but in my opinion all CU cares about is that our tuition hit and now, we are getting screwed over. Also, the best thing is for all of the healthy students to get COVID so that we aren’t at risk for spreading it later on. I get going remote, but why is the entire world losing their mind over a virus with a fatality rate lower than the flu? … I know that the world’s reaction is not CU’s fault, but I am so frustrated. I haven’t been partying or in large groups and I am being punished like a toddler told not to leave my room. I hope CU can do better going forward and I am still hopeful that by next semester we can be in person and CU can make us feel more like a community again. I agree with “protecting our herd” (granted herd immunity is still the best option in my opinion), but threatening students with jail time and expulsion? I feel like I don’t live in a free country and I cannot believe this is actually happening in America.”

“I’m tired of the protocols changing every week. I understand that we are in unprecedented times and that requires adaptive efforts, but I’m tired of the university dragging us along. The announcement of a 2-week hiatus of in-person classes after CU sent an email out the week prior stating classes are completely safe is honestly insulting.”

“CU claimed they would provide support to all students, and provide support to Greek houses. I am in a Greek house, and CU has completely failed to do so. We have been BEGGING them for guidance on what protocol to have for quarantine and isolation within the house, and they have still failed to give us a concrete plan. They are directly responsible for all COVID cases, because they gave students the feeling of security if they came back, waited for them to pay their tuition, and THEN cracked down and used Greek life as a scapegoat.”

“You have made no consideration to the mental health of your students, especially the incoming freshman. We are in a new place with people we don’t know and we have been completely isolated. I understand the COVID is a serious issue but completely isolating your student body isn’t a good reaction. And before you even attempt to make the argument, online social events are not a good substitute for actual human interaction. Fall Welcome was a complete and utter disaster, and I feel more isolated now than I ever have. I’m genuinely convinced that no one cares about the freshman class. We were pretty much thrown into a space we have no knowledge of and prevented from finding anyone to help us get through the change.”

“(They are) blaming everything on students when I know people who did not leave their houses and contracted it from a grocery store. Don’t invite students back and then blame them when you made no efforts to slow the spread. I called the non-emergency line to report large gatherings multiple times and they would hang up on me.”

“Anyone that has scholarships that require continuous enrollment should be given exceptions to take a semester or more off due to the objectively inferior education this year.”

“It is known that part of the ‘college experience’ revolves around a discriminate disregard for authority, and the university knows this and has, in the past, made decisions with this in account, however on this occasion the university has decided to, with conscious efforts, not act with this understanding in mind and push off its responsibility to protect the campus population from this virus onto the students who, like it or not, will act in ways subversive to authority, regardless of the associated punishments, because that’s part of the culture of being a young adult.”

“Lack of communication is the largest issue. Not only via the dashboard, which they had to fix, but communication with affected students, how they are getting their data about cases, and the interactions between the BoCo health orders and CU policy. There is an incredible amount of ambiguity right now about what is required of us and what the punishments are if we do not follow rules that are not clearly laid out (and are frankly ridiculous and punitive). Furthermore, I have heard of multiple cases of students living in the dorms that needed information (ex. their roommate had COVID and needed to isolate) and they were not contacted by the university in any way. Finally, CU is not reporting cases completely accurately, especially when it comes from transmissions from in-person classes. While I understand that dealing with COVID is a massive undertaking for the university right now, the lack of communication and transparency with students about things that directly impact our daily functioning and health feels like a blind spot at best and malicious at worst.”