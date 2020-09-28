Boulder County Public Health updated self-isolation order for 18-22 year olds

This past week, Boulder County Public Health issued a public health order, restricting any Boulder County residents between the ages of 18 and 22 from gathering.

On Monday, BCPH updated this order, amending it to allow for “personal safety” measures.

“In response to feedback from the community, Boulder County Public Health has amended Public Health Order 2020-07 to include provisions to ensure young adults feel safe in the community and can attend to the legally required activities, such as jury summons,” BCPH said in a release published on their website.

Previously, the order said that any gathering of 18-22 year olds was prohibited within the county.

BCPH received backlash from members of the university and the larger county community.

Some parents expressed discomfort over the fact that students would not be able to walk with someone on campus, even at night or in particularly dangerous areas.

BCPH did not address this issue in the order, but said, “CU Boulder students who are concerned about walking alone on campus can call the CU Police Department (CUPD) at 303-492-6666.”

Contact CU Independent Staff Writer Henry Larson at henry.larson@colorado.edu.