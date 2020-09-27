Visuals

Photo Challenge: Black and White

by CU Independent
by CU Independent

As a way to help CU Independent photographers develop their skills, expand their creative approaches to photography and remain engaged during the COVID pandemic, the CUI’s Photo Editors have formed an assignment that is both fun and challenging. Each week, staff photojournalists are randomly given a topic or concept and it is then up to them to get a unique photo that represents that topic.

This is meant to be a challenge. The photographers can interpret the theme any way they wish as long as the photo relates to the topic. We challenge them to think outside the box and make our viewers contemplate the topic.

Each week, every photographer presents one photo. This week they photographed “Black and White.” Their submissions are as follows:

A man speaks on the phone off-campus. (Jivan West/CU Independent)

Stinkbug on the screen door. (Jackson Fox-Bland/Cu Independent)

Shadows envelop the walkway near Ramaley and Norlin Library. September 24, 2020 (Kevin Wu/CU Independent)

A student works restlessly through the night. (Marion Walmer/CU Independent)

The CU Independent, or CUI for short, is the student news outlet for the University of Colorado at Boulder. We cover news, sports, politics, opinion, arts and entertainment and more. Our mission is to provide news and commentary that's for students and by students — about the things we care about.

Read More

Photo Challenge: Light

Photos: Buffs push their limits during NFL pro day

Video: Students, community members protest for Los Seis sculpture’s...

@2018 - PenciDesign. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign