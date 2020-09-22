Lotus to perform Red Rocks socially-distanced concert

Instrumental-electronic collective Lotus will perform a live show at Red Rocks this Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. Limited in-person tickets will maintain social distancing, and the show will also stream on nugs.tv. This tour promotes their 10th studio album “Free Swim,” which was released Aug. 21.

Lotus is a leader in the instrumental jam band genre with their groove-based music. Their retro aesthetic ranges from jazz to funk to disco to psychedelia, featuring groovy bass riffs, thick synth textures and funky beats. Their newest album “Free Swim” celebrates their diverse influences and is filled with funky dance music. Beginning with the jazzy Nile Rodgers-style track “Catacombs,” the album moves to a Stevie Wonder big-band aesthetic with “One Eyed Jones” and even a disco track, “Bjorn Gets a Haircut.”

In-person tickets can be purchased here. Livestream tickets on nug.tv can be purchased here.

