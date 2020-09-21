Once a week, the CU Independent publishes a “to do” list of things that are COVID friendly and safe for students.

Monday:

Environmental Justice Speaker Series

CU Boulder’s Society of Environmental Engineers is holding a speaker series on Environmental Justice, tackling the topic of “Oil and Gas Development in Colorado.” The series is free and will be held virtually.

Mindful Meditation

Learn how to prepare a home meditation space and gain experience with introductory meditation. Though the event is free, be sure to register before joining virtually.

IBS Speaker Series

Ask questions and gather information if you may be interested in becoming a health professional. Held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Register for the event on Handshake.

Tuesday:

Yoga

Learn to ease tension and increase focus in a virtual yoga session. Be sure to register prior to the event via the hyperlink.

Latinx Stories of Triumph

To celebrate Latinx Heritage Month, the Center for Inclusion and Social Change is hosting a virtual watch party followed by a Q&A session. For more details see the hyperlink.

The Knowledge Illusion

The Leeds School of Business is hosting a virtual webinar on the nature of intelligence and its connections to the current political climate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Register here.

Wednesday:

DSCC Dialogues

Join a conversation with other students about experiences in voting. Run by the Center for Student Involvement, this free event is held virtually. Visit the hyperlink for details on how to join.

How to Find an Internship

Gather information on the best ways to find an internship, hosted by Career Services. Register for the event on handshake. Visit the hyperlink for details on how to join the Zoom.

DIY Night

Tune in to watch a virtual craft night, making Cactus Crochets. Register in advance and pick up your craft kits from CSI (UMC 330) prior to the event. See the hyperlink for registration details.

Thursday:

Virtual Fitness Classes

Yoga for all levels is being offered virtually by the recreation center. Register here and see the hyperlink for information on joining the zoom.

ISSS Trivia Night

Play trivia with members of the ISSS team and hang out with other international students. See the hyperlink for more details.

Zen Meditation

If you are interested in learning to meditate, Join Dr. Sigman Myoshin Byrd for a Zen meditation session. See the hyperlink for registration details.

Friday:

Dancing on the edge of cinema

View a selection of the season’s dance cinema shorts from around the world. The event has a $10 admission fee. View the hyperlink for more details.

Student Recitals

See undergraduate, master’s and doctoral musicians perform works for degree-qualifying recitals. See the hyperlink for more details.

Energized Talks

View a presentation discussing the roles of carbon capture and storage in meeting net zero targets, policies and more. See the hyperlink for details on how to view.

For information on more events this week, visit the Events Calendar.

