Photo Challenge: Light

As a way to help CU Independent photographers develop their skills, expand their creative approaches to photography and remain engaged during the COVID pandemic, the CUI’s Photo Editors have formed an assignment that is both fun and challenging. Each week, staff photojournalists are randomly given a topic or concept and it is then up to them to get a unique photo that represents that topic.

This is meant to be a challenge. The photographers can interpret the theme any way they wish as long as the photo relates to the topic. We challenge them to think outside the box and make our viewers contemplate the topic.

Each week, every photographer presents one photo. This week they photographed “light.” Their submissions are as follows: